Gary Gene Howell, 68, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Most Popular
Articles
- Weber State professor apologizes for tweets, resigns from teaching post
- Ogden officer Nate Lyday to be honored during rolling vigil, funeral services set
- Ankle monitor tracking data places gang member at Ogden shooting scene
- Man arrested after allegedly strangling girlfriend three times during series of attacks Wednesday
- Nathan James Lyday
- Andrews: See us: The rainbow of humanity
- Developer files $5 million suit against referendum supporters fighting Morgan ski resort
- Man tears down US flags placed to honor fallen Ogden police officer
- Downed power lines wreak havoc on I-15 and in Ogden
- Farmers Market Ogden will be smaller, Weber County Fair plans yet to be pinpointed
- BenDorger
-
- 0
Class of 2020 seniors graduate at Two Rivers High School on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A traditional commencement ceremony was not possible due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, so the school held a drive-thru red carpet walk in the parking lot behind the school.
Latest News
- Graduation Cup: Ogden, Morgan claim soccer wins; Day 1 schedule halved by weather
- Cheek touts her 'big, progressive' ideas, Parry focuses on roots in House debate
- Intelligence personnel blamed for Afghan screening lapses before Brent Taylor assassination
- Weber State Notebook: Athletes begin voluntary workouts; walk-on guard Humpherys commits to hoops
- Hill F-35 landing gear fails, base runway closed
- U.S. House hopefuls getting word out via online debates, electronic campaigning
- Police investigating car versus cyclist crash on Washington Blvd.
- Alleged hit-and-run crash, conflict with police ends in arrest of Kaysville woman