April 30, 1937 ~ September 24, 2019
Grandpa, you passed away on September 24, 2019. Knowing that you're now happy, healthy, and free brings me peace, but the permanency of you not physically being here with me is heartbreaking. I'm not sure what I'll do without you. For 29 years, you were the father figure in my life and one of my greatest loves. I loved every second of our time spent together, and the countless memories we made will live on in my heart for the rest of my life. Thank you for playing an incredible role in my life.
Looking back on our years, I'll never forget the joy you felt when taking road trips to the Oregon coast to see lighthouses. I'll never forget the passion you had for education and learning. I'll never forget your great sense of humor and dedication to being young at heart. I'll never forget your incredible smile-the one you would give me when picking me up for our weekly lunch dates, the one you gave me when I graduated college, the one you gave me when we danced at my wedding, and the smile you had when I told you that you were going to be a great-grandfather. You will forever be a part of me.
Though you lost both your sons and wife, you were never without family. You were dearly loved by the Allen family- everyone's grandpa, everyone's "pops". We'll save you a place at the head of the dinner table.
We had a good run, Grandpa. Love always and forever, your B.
A special thanks to Kayla and Shannon (Lotus Park). To Amber (Envision Home Health and Hospice), words can't express my sincere appreciation for all you did for him and me.
