Gary John Bybee
1957 ~ 2020
Gary John Bybee, 62, of Sunset, Utah, born December 31, 1957, was found deceased in his rig on July 13, 2020 in Barstow, California. He was the youngest son of Earl Ray and Nelda Amelia Bybee.
Gary was a father to three children: Trina Bybee, Dustin Bybee, and Shaylee (Isaac) Clark.
He was preceded in death by both parents, his brothers Oscar Bybee and Neldon Bybee, his sister Mary Bybee Harshbarger, as well as many other family members.
He leaves behind his three children, five grandchildren, Brandon, Aura, Travis, Alexis, and Jeremiah, his brother Lynn (Sue) Bybee, his sister Lila (Parley Sr) Fronk, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Gary had a great sense of humor which he will always be remembered for. He passed away doing one of the things he loved the most, driving an 18-wheeler with his faithful companion AL by his side.
The family would like to thank truckersfinalmile.org for all their help in bringing AL and dad home so that they can be laid to rest together. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please do so in his memory at truckersfinalmile.org
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A visitation will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Funeral services will be live streamed Thursday at 11 a.m. on Gary's obituary page on Myers website - www.myers-mortuary.com
Condolences may be sent to the family at: