Gary L. Snider, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away July 19, 2019, in his home surrounded by family and friends. He succumbed to brain cancer after a long, valiant fight with this nefarious disease.
Born and raised in Ogden, Utah, Gary graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1965 and Weber State University in 1983 with a Bachelor's of Science in Manufacturing Engineering. This led to work he loved on the Space Shuttle Program. Gary was blessed with the talent to do just about anything and do it well.
Gary married his sweetheart, Eileen Heap, on July 18, 1966, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1969. They were blessed with three children and 11 grandchildren, which were the light of his life. He lived his life devoted to his family and served them, and others, endlessly.
Gary is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Todd (Lori), Erin (Eric) Young, and Jeff (Eryn); sister, DeAnn (Craig) Clawson; brother-in-law, Brent (Joan) Heap; and sister-in-law, Gayle (Stephen) Johnson; and Uncle Cecil Shaw; 10 grandchildren, Carrigan, Preston, Logan, Peyton, Kadee, Morgan, Amelia, Grace, Noah, and Luke. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Zelma Snider; his in-laws, Elmer and Nellie Heap; and one grandchild, Sara.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Shadow Mountain Ward, 5191 Old Post Road, Ogden. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville Cemetery.
Please make donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be shared at: