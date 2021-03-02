Gary Leon Jones
May 26, 1935 - February 25, 2021
Always the optimist and certain of the road ahead, Gary Leon Jones never looked back and left this life without regrets on February 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 26, 1935, the second and most rambunctious son of Louis and Verona Jones. The family lived during the war years in California and Northern Idaho, where they farmed the land and raised cows, chickens, horses, and pigs. From there they moved to Rigby, where Gary attended school and enlisted in the Army for service in Germany during the Korean Conflict.
After discharge from the Army, Gary worked at Thiokol. He started on the assembly line, worked his way into the contracts division, and he was recognized for his negotiating and writing skills and his insights. While at Thiokol, Gary met two people who would be integral to his life journey. He met Dilworth Lyman, one of his future business partners in DKG Equity; and Sylvia Constance Leom, the love of his life. Gary and Sylvia married March 12, 1961 and have five children: Susie (Dirk) Checketts; Linda (Fran) Wikstrom; Gail (Doug) Gildemeister; Laura (Rich) French; and Jason (Meg) Jones.
Gary traveled the world, from Europe to Asia to Australia, for work and for fun with Sylvia, making lifelong friends with his easy and open manner. He was passionate about golf, and he was a thrill seeker. He earned his wings and flew around the western states in his twin-engine plane; he skied the mountains of Idaho and Utah; he owned motorcycles and a racehorse; and he drove fast, no matter the wheels.
In 1990, Gary discovered Alcoholics Anonymous. It saved his life and gave him clear purpose. He stopped drinking and dedicated himself to the 12-step program. He helped start "The Back Street Club", now "The South Davis Recovery Club", an addiction recovery club in Bountiful, sponsored countless individuals in recovery, and ran AA support meetings at the Utah State Prison and the Davis County Jail well into his 80s and until COVID made it impossible. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Gary is survived by Sylvia, his devoted and beloved companion of 60 years; his five children and their partners, 11 grandchildren and partners, and 11 great grandchildren; dozens of nieces and nephews; his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ted Carter; sister, Mary Jones; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Lori Jones, and John and Dot Jones. He is preceded in death by his "partner-in-crime," best friend, and brother, Dennis, and his sister-in-law Sharon.
A quote from Hunter S. Thompson captures Gary's essence: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming Wow! What a ride!"
We love you, Gary, Dad, Grandpa!
For the past year, our sisters, Susie and Gail, have made numerous sacrifices to ensure that Dad and Mom have had whatever they need. Gail packed her oversized travel bag on more than one occasion to move in with them to help. We love you, Gail, and are forever grateful for the unwavering support and care you have given Dad this past year, and especially these past two months.
In his more than 85 years, Dad forged lasting friendships and provided love and support to countless sponsees. He touched many lives. We, his children, would love to come together with everyone in Dad's community for a celebration of his life, but our priority is to provide love, comfort, and safety to our mother. Although we will not be in attendance, we have arranged a viewing at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. for friends and extended family who may find comfort there. Close family will participate in a service on March 17, 2021, at 2:00 pm.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Gary's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity or to The South Davis Recovery Club in Dad's name.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.