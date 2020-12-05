Gary M. Roberts
October 22, 1960 ~ November 28, 2020
Layton- Gary Morgan Roberts, 60, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton.
Gary was born October 22, 1960 in Ogden, Utah, a son of Dean L. and Wilma Lovell Roberts.
Gary attended Davis County schools graduating from Layton High in 1978.
Gary had worked for Southwest Airlines in Las Vegas and most recently in the Auto parts industry.
Gary is survived by his siblings; Ruby, Lee (Janet); Ed (Barry); Blaine (Carolyn); many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Dean Jr.
Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com