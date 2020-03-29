Gary Orson Christensen, MD

Gary passed away at the age of 68. He was born in 1951 to Orson and Beth Christensen. He was raised in Hooper and went on to study medicine at the University of Utah. He was a caring and highly respected physician, practicing internal medicine in Ogden from 1979 to 2011 in a private practice with Dr. Ross Kelson.
He married Nanette Larsen in 1972. Their first son, Richard, died shortly after birth. They happily welcomed another son, Andrew, and a daughter, Amy.
Gary enjoyed the outdoors and spent his free time hiking, camping, skiing, and scuba diving. He was also an avid reader and life-long learner.
Gary retired after being diagnosed with a rare muscular disease. He continued to work part-time, mostly from home, as medical director of a local hospice. It was a joy for his family to have more time with him. He enjoyed and adored his grandchildren, Jason and Anna. We will all miss his caring and thoughtful ways.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Nature Conservancy.
Condolences may be shared at: