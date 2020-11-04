Gary Peterson
Gary Leonard Peterson passed away from complications of leukemia at age 85 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home in Meridian, Idaho.
Private funeral services will be held under the direction of Bowman Funeral Directors at 2 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020. To watch the service please go to the following zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86021320043.
Burial will take place at 2 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Mountain View cemetery in Eden Utah. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com.