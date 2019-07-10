1951-2019
Gary Robinson Liptrot, age 67, passed away in Ogden surrounded by his loving family on July 1st, 2019.
Most men live two lives. A personal life and a professional life. In his case, this was simply not enough.
Gary lived many lives while here on Earth. He was born and raised in the heart of Ogden, to loving parents Aurdell and Oswald (preceded in death). He enjoyed school, was in the Civil Air Patrol, and loved getting into mischief with his younger brother Steve (also preceded in death). He met his eternal companion, Marilyn, while working as a river-raft guide on the Colorado River. As he tells it, he watched her take a swan dive off a 45-foot cliff and he fell head-over-heels in love. Together they had three amazing children, Charlene, Steven and Daniel.
Life for Gary didn't stop there. His adventurous spirit was nothing short of remarkable and lead him to the Army. He served his Country honorably for many years. He was a patriot in every sense of the word. After retiring from the Army as a Captain, Gary went back to college and obtained multiple Degrees including Mathematics, Computer Science and Psychology from the University of Utah, something that came in very handy when helping his grandchildren with their school work.
Beyond his belief in formal education, Gary continued learning his entire life. He was a man who loved a good hobby. His thirst for knowledge never wavered, something he has instilled in all of his children and grandchildren. He was a HAM radio technician-fluent in Morse Code, a gold prospector, an artist, a coach, a referee, a fisherman, an expert woodworker, a cook, a dog whisperer, a policeman, a polyglot and a beekeeper-just to name a few.
One of his most beloved hobbies was Astronomy. He was a lover of the universe and all that it had to offer. It was not uncommon to see him with his telescope on the front lawn searching for something he hadn't seen before. He lectured at local schools, teaching students how to use a telescope and map the stars. He was quoted saying, "You can look up and know you always have a friend, and there is no need to be afraid." Gary was President of the Ogden Astronomical Society, and held the position for many years. He was a Rockstar in the local astronomical world, Ogden's own rocket man.
He was an upstanding member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served on many a bishopric, stake council, and was a scout leader for 25 years. He enjoyed serving others, and made it his mission to make sure no one was a stranger to him.
Although he had many hobbies and friends, his most significant life experience was the happiness he found while in the presence of his wife, children and grandchildren. His greatest adventure was being a family man. Whether it was watching his children play their favorite sports, attending his grandchildren's activities, or watching the grand-dogs, Gary loved being called Dad and Grandpa the most.
He did all these things with a big smile and perhaps a few too many jokes, but always with his whole heart. If Gary embodied one thing, it would be love. Throughout any of his many hobbies or interactions with his family or friends, he was always genuine, earnest, and filled to the brim with love.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; his three devoted children, Charlene (Mark), Steven (Darcie), Daniel (Teri) and grandchildren: James, Caleb, Micah, Rebecca, Kru and Kloe, along with his many other family members and dear friends.
His time with us here on Earth has ended much too soon, but we know that he will thrive in his new calling. We will miss you wildly, and we love you to Orion's Belt and Back.
Funeral services for Gary Robinson Liptrot, will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the LDS Church located at 236 Porter Ave., Ogden, UT 84404. Open House will begin at 1100 (11 A.M.) with funeral services to follow at 1200 (Noon). He will have a Patriot Guard escort to the East end of Ogden City Cemetery where graveside services and military honors will commence at 1500 (3 P.M. He always used military time).
