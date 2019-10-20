September 30, 1946 ~ October 15, 2019.
Gary Roy Hall passed away peacefully at the age of 73 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah on October 15, 2019. He was born in Logan, Utah on September 30, 1946, to LeRoy Allan and Monta Myers Hall. He grew up in Wellsville, Utah and lived all his married life in Brigham City, Utah. Gary married Tamra Peterson on January 9, 1969, in Elko, Nevada. Together they had two children, Lesly Hall and Christopher Gary Hall.
After high school Gary attended Tech School to be a diesel mechanic. He then worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 40 years. He had a love of drag racing all his life. In his early years he started racing with a 1953 Chevy and then raced a 1964 Chevy SS Impala. His son, Chris, followed in his footsteps racing at Rocky Mountain Raceway with a 1970 Chevy Camaro. Gary purchased a 1969 Chevy SS Nova and raced alongside Chris.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife and parents. He is survived by his children, Lesly Hall Goff (Nathan) and Christopher Gary Hall (Robin) and his sister Diane Myers Hatch (Larry). He has six grandchildren who have also loved to watch grandpa at the raceways.
A viewing will be held on Monday October 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Brigham City Stake Center, 650 N Anderson Drive. A funeral will be held at the same location on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at McKay-Dee Hospital Intermediate Care Unit for the wonderful care that Gary received while there.
Condolences can be sent to: