Gary S. Davis
1974 - 2021
Gary Saville Davis passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, June 18, 2021 from dementia. He was surrounded by friends and family in the days leading up to his passing, and his wife Deana was holding his hand at the end. He was 47 years old.
Gary is survived by his loving wife and best friend Deana Kay Robison Davis. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple and sealed for time and all eternity on November 7, 1996. Gary was a devoted, patient, supportive husband.
Gary was also a fun-loving, adoring father. He is survived by his four children, Adeline Kay, Calder Saville, Gavin Jack, and Sadie Morann. He is also survived by his parents, Ross Elmore Davis and Dorothy Saville Davis, and siblings Brad (Jen), Jeff (Lisa), Brett (Jayme), Randy (Makena), and Carol. He is lovingly remembered by his in-laws and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his sister, Karen, and his four grandparents.
Gary was born in Provo, Utah on February 10, 1974. He grew up in Murray, Utah and graduated from Murray High School in 1992. Gary went on to earn a BS in Education from Weber State University and an MS in Geosciences from Mississippi State University. Gary taught various math and science/engineering courses at Rocky Mountain Jr. High and Weber Innovation High School in Weber School District for 17 years. He was influential as an educator and related so well to his students. He loved being a teacher and had a passion for science.
A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gary served for two-years in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, and could often be found in the mountains camping, rock climbing, skiing, snowboarding, canyoneering, ice climbing, hiking, and long-distance trail running. He competed in several 100-mile ultra-marathons where he usually placed in the top of his age group.
There will be a viewing at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404 on Friday, June 25th from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be at North Ogden 9th Ward Meetinghouse, 205 East Elberta Dr, North Ogden, Utah, 84414, on Saturday, June 26th at 10:00 am, with a viewing at 9:00 am. Services will be live streamed, to watch go to Gary's obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com
The family would like to express their gratitude to Sallie, the CNAs, and staff at Chancellor Gardens. They also thank those at Applegate Hospice, especially his RN, Tina, for the tender care and support they provided Gary and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with medical, funeral, and living expenses for the Davis family through the Gary (the GOAT) Davis GoFundMe, or through Venmo @DeanaDavis.