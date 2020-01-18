July 21, 1947 ~ January 9, 2020
Gary H. Shaw, 72, passed away peacefully Thursday January 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1947 to Ralph Shaw & Ruth Rackliff in Caribou, Maine.
He lived in California and Utah where he joined the United States Marine Corps.
He was a passionate lifetime truck driver and enjoyed watching Nascar with his mother.
He married Marsha Dean and had two children Lorrie Ann Shaw and Gary Todd Shaw. They were later divorced.
He remarried with Lorraine Larsen Shaw on April 10, 1989 and had one daughter Megan Rae Shaw.
Gary was also a loving father to three more sons due to his 2nd marriage, Phillip, Cory, & Brandon McCubbin. He had 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He has three siblings, Cindy Shaw, Wayne Shaw and the late Sharon Shaw Sugihara. He also had many nieces & nephews, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his loving grandson he nicknamed "Scooter", and a niece, Joree Sugihara.
On Friday January 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., We will have a open house celebration of Gary's life at the Harrisville cabin located at 725 W. Harrisville Rd., Harrisville Ut. 84404.
Graveside services will be held Saturday the 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. located at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N. Monroe Blvd Ogden Ut 84404.