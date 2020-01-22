September 14, 1944 ~ January 19, 2020
Brigham City-Our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Gary Wynn Rasmussen, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020.
Gary was born in Brigham City on September 14, 1944, to John Edgar Rasmussen and Anna Mae Jensen. He was raised in Brigham City. He attended Box Elder Junior High.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and repairing and painting cars. He was one of the best body men in Brigham City. One of his favorite past times was drinking coffee with his buddies at J&D's. He had a special love for his pets.
The family wishes to thank his daughter Angie for taking such good care of him and his good friend Steve Monson for being his best friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; Steve, Lynn and Jack; and his son Colby.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Trisha Obrien and Angie Fronk; sister, De Ann Valentine; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family will visit friends and family on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
