Gay Hatfield

May 18, 1932 ~ January 14, 2020
Ogden, Utah - Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed peacefully in her home at the age of 87. She married R.D. "Hat" Hatfield 1954 and celebrated 50 years together.
Gay is survived by her three children: Bruce (Becky) Hatfield of Kimberly, Idaho; Scott (Mary) Hatfield of Ogden, Utah; Jill (Dave) Penrod of Ogden, Utah; five sisters, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Gay is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers and one sister.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, Utah 84403, with a Visitation at 1:00 p.m.
Thank You to Inspiration Hospice for their wonderful care of Mom.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: