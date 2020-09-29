Gay Thorne Marsden
Gay Thorne Marsden returned to her Heavenly Home on September 24, 2020. After battling Cancer for the 2nd time. She was born August 20th, 1955 to Enoch and Lucille Thorne. She is the youngest of 5 siblings, Brenda, Ruth Ann, Dale, Jeri, and Fred. She grew up in Ogden, Utah. As a young girl she loved to go camping every summer with her whole family, float down the Ogden River, cook marshmallows over the campfire, and tell stories in their tents. She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State University where she studied Fashion design. She was an excellent seamstress and often made many of her and her children's own clothes.
She married Newell Marsden on April 1st, 1976. They had 4 children, Micah, Benjamin, Heather and Skyler. Gay loved raising her children and always stayed one of their best friends. She was an amazing mother and wife always caring for her children and husband first before herself. She also loved our family summer trips to flaming gorge and Lake Powell watching her children water skiing, wake boarding and cliff jumping. Gay also loved to work in her yard and gardening. Gay loved to decorate her house inside and out.
She was an active member of the LDS North Ogden 21st Ward and had served in many callings over her life time. As Ward Primary president, Ward Young Women's president and Stake Young Women's president; she loved working with the Youth.
She is survived by her Mother Lucille Thorne, husband Newell Marsden, son Micah, son Benjamin (Ashley), daughter Heather Lowe (Pete), son Skyler (Lindsey), and 12 Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Enoch Thorne. Gay had a strong testimony of the Savior; she loved to study the scriptures and attended institute classes for over 13 years after she was married.
We want to thank Nurse Randi, Sara, Brooke and Whitney, Doctor Moreland and many others from Rocky Mountain Hospice for their loving care they provided for Gay over the past several months. We also want to thank several of the Visiting Angels for their kindness and support. We also want to thanks so many friends, neighbors and Ward members who have supported and lifted us for so many years!
There will be a viewing on Wednesday September 30th from 6 to 8 PM at the North Ogden Stake Center 626 E 2600 N and Thursday day October 1st before the funeral service from 9:30 until 10:45 AM Funeral service will start at 11:00 AM at the same location.
