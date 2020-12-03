Gaye Laub Anderson
June 5, 1934 ~ November 29, 2020
Gaye Laub Anderson passed away peacefully in the presence of family. She and her sweetheart of 55 years, Hartley Anderson, were an example of never giving up-in marriage, business and life. Gaye was the daughter of Merril and Faunice Larsen Laub of Tremonton, Utah. She is the matriarch to nearly 100 family members, who will dearly miss her. She is survived by seven children: Corey (Bonnie), Farley (Helen), Curtis (Carolyn), Matthew (Chieko), Bruce (Susan), Val (Karie) and Rhonda Lauritzen (Milan); and three sisters: Arline Parker, Merrilyn Nelson, and VaLoy Hawkes. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson Adam. She and Hartley co-founded Mineral Resources International and a series of companies that extract minerals from the Great Salt Lake for dietary supplements. They were true visionaries who influenced the natural health movement and helped millions. She had friendships with people of every background, and she exemplified selfless love, listening to promptings, and acting of faith.
Please click here for full funeral arrangements and virtual viewing options. https://www.mineralresourcesint.com/gaye-anderson-remembered/