Gayle Austin Tolman

Gayle, 76, passed away June 4, 2020 at her home in Ogden, Utah. Gayle was born October 19, 1943 in Lewiston, Utah. She was the only child of Ellen Rogers and Ezra Matthias Waddoups who loved her very much. She graduated from South Cache High School and got her license as a beautician. While she described her life as an only child as lonely, she had very close connections with cousins and friends that she still loves today. In 1964 she married her sweetheart Myrthus Lee Austin in the Logan Temple and they had their first child, Tina in January of the next year. Ten months later, Lee was killed in an industrial accident at work. Mom was devastated. Not only was her sweetheart gone, but she was six months pregnant with their second child, Pam. Seeking a father for her children, Gayle married Wilson Mendenhall. Together, they had one child, Twila. After their divorce Gayle and the kids moved from Preston, Idaho to Ogden, Utah. There she married Arthur William Parker and had one more child, Steven Lee Austin. Finally, 31 years ago she married the man she would stay with for the rest of her life. Wilson Ted Tolman, who tirelessly cared for her the past 21 months she has been on hospice.
Gayle deeply loved the church and lived a life of unwavering faith. She loved music, had a beautiful singing voice and played the violin. But most of all she fiercely loved her family. She often told us "I don't need to be rich. My family is my treasure."^
Mom is survived by her husband Wilson Ted Tolman, four children, Tina Allen, Pamela Townsend, Twila Mendenhall, and Steven Austin, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Mom we love you, and may God, and dad, be with you till we meet again.
Viewings will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment, Lewiston Utah Cemetery. Services can also be viewed live on Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park facebook face.
