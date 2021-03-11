Gayle Flink
April 26, 1947 ~ March 4, 2021
On March 4, 2021, at the age of 73, our sweet wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt and friend unexpectedly passed away from complications due to an aortic aneurysm. Every life Gayle touched has been blessed by her legacy of charity, Christ-like love and faith. Throughout her life she was a beacon of light, a devoted daughter of God and an example of perseverance and benevolence.
Gayle was born April 26, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph Daryl Turner and Lucille Pulver Turner, who she cherished and honored throughout her life. She shared many fond memories of traveling with her parents and siblings. She cherished the closeness she shared with each of her brothers and sisters. From her childhood experiences, she developed a love for traveling and a life-long love of learning.
Gayle grew up in Murray, Utah and graduated from Murray High School. It was during that time she met and fell in love with her eternal companion and sweetheart, Hans. She waited patiently and faithfully while he served a 2 year church mission in the Netherlands. While waiting, Gayle cultivated a closeness with the Flink Family and treasured a kinship that remains today.
On June 3, 1968, Hans and Gayle were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised a family together, weathered the storms of life and nurtured life-long friendships with those they call family. She worked 18 years for Weber School District as a Paraprofessional. She held many ward and stake callings, but her favorite calling was in the nursery with the little children. In April 2015, Hans and Gayle served a mission in Sacramento California and served honorably for 18 months. Upon their return, they served as ordinance workers for three years in the Ogden Temple. Most recently, they were assigned as Regional Coordinator's for the Special Needs Mutual.
Gayle was most happy while serving others, but most especially her family. The person Gayle held most dear, was her sweetheart and best friend, Hans. They adored each other and their love was evident in the tender way they spoke to each other, held hands and put each other's needs above their own. Their unconditional love will live on in Gayle's legacy. Till we meet again.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Hans Flink; children, Leisha Flink, Jenny (Robert) Lake, Mary Ann (Scott) Nef and Matthew (Maryann) Flink; her grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Lloyd, Diane (Michael) Wright and Lee (Amy) Turner; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lucille Turner; son, John Flink; siblings, Shirley (Jerry) Dunn, Steve (Joyce) Turner; and brother-in-law, Gerald Lloyd.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Gayle's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.