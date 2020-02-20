May 11, 1935 ~ February 14, 2020
Our wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Gayle Nessen Rose Tew, age 84, passed peacefully on February 14, 2020 in Clearfield, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. Gayle was born May 11, 1935 in Bothwell, Utah, to Edgar LeRoy and Nellie Morrison Nessen.
She grew up in Tremonton and Howell, Utah. She was a horsewoman and spent many hours riding and shooting her saddle gun at bottles and cans. She especially loved her horse Ranger and was a rodeo queen. Gayle graduated from Bear River High School in Tremonton, Utah.
Gayle married Bert Lee Rose in 1956 and they were blessed with four children. They later divorced.
Gayle lived for many years in Pleasant View, Utah, where she raised her family. She worked at Citizens Bank and later for the Weber County WIC program.
She married George Wilson who passed away shortly after from cancer. In May 2000 she married Ferrell Eugene "Gene" Tew, and later they were sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple.
Gayle always looked forward to playing Pinochle with her girlfriends and going out to lunch with the 'Bear River Broads.' She was loved by her many friends and family.
Gayle was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She loved attending the temple with her sweetheart, Gene.
Gayle is survived by her four children, Steve (Janet) Rose, Lisa Skeen, Peggy (Kris) Rose, Robyn (Danny) Shelton; one brother, Veryl (Ethel) Nessen; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, in addition to Genes loving family. Gayle was preceded in death by her husband Gene Tew; parents; and siblings, Gertrude and Ray Nessen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
We wish to express our love and gratitude to those who provided loving care for Gayle's final days at Chancellor Gardens, especially Melissa, Emily, and Dani.
Condolences may be shared at: