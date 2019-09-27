May 27, 1948 ~ September 24, 2019
GayLynn Christensen Eliason, 71, our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. She was born to Gaylen and Mary Christensen on May 27, 1948, which also happened to be her father's birthday and as a result became his namesake.
GayLynn grew up in Tremonton where she was active in dance, gymnastics, and Hi-Steppers. At the age of 16, she lost her leg as a result of an automobile accident. This was a trial in her life she was able to endure because of kind friends and family. Her determined attitude enabled her to resume many activities with her new prosthetic leg.
She graduated from Bear River High School and attended Weber State. After meeting the love of her life David Eliason, they married December 18, 1968, in the Salt Lake Temple. They added five children to this union, raising them on the ranch in Snowville for many years before moving to Tremonton.
GayLynn was a great homemaker, wife, and mother. Her handicap never slowed her down. She volunteered her time to coach, participate in PTA, was a pink lady, and served in many church callings as a leader. Her favorite calling was being a primary teacher. She was blessed with many talents and artistic abilities. She looked for others who needed a lift and delivered many anonymous treats.
GayLynn endured multiple health conditions, especially in her later years. She drew strength from visits to and from kids, grandkids, special friends, dedicated home teachers, birthday dinners with her sisters, rides with Dave, and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her loving husband, David; Daughter Stephanie (Mike) Martin; Sons: Shane (Allyson); Derek (Diane); Justin (Mike); and Brady; grandkids: Erika (Jordan), Kooper, Kade, Kutter, Parker, Jackson, Kat, Kyla, Emma, Ryker, Daxton, Claire, Jesse and great-granddaughter Lyla Rose. Also survived by her brothers: Craig (Robyn) Christensen and Kevin Christensen; sisters: Shari (Mark) Scott; Debbie (Kerry) Zundel; Krisanne (Craig) Veibel; Becky (John) Barker and Marci (Eric) Alexander and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother Kelly Christensen; brothers-in-law Jim Goodro and Dick Eliason; sister-in-law Sue Taylor; her parents and grandparents.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Tremonton Stake Center, 660 North 300 East, Tremonton. Viewings will be held at the Stake Center on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for and visited GayLynn and the wonderful staff at "Our House" assisted living. If you'd like to donate to a charity, her favorite was Pennies By The Inch at Primary Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: