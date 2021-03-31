Gene Elijah Mayhew
December 5, 1941 ~ March 27, 2021
Gene Elijah Mayhew, 79, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He was born the fifth of seven children to Melvin and Verna Mayhew on December 5, 1941 in Ogden, Utah.
Growing up on a farm in Pleasant View, Utah gave him a great love of the outdoors, his heaven on earth, where he enjoyed camping, fishing and many sports. He could always be found working outside on many projects including tinkering on cars, gardening and yardwork. He also loved reading, learning and enjoyed listening to various types of music.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern States Mission sharing his testimony which he continued to strengthen throughout his life.
Gene married Sharon Christensen on December 31, 1966, and the marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on June 26, 1974. Together they raised five children in Washington Terrace, Utah, where they have lived for more than 50 years.
He spent the majority of his military service in the Air Force Reserves at Hill AFB where he also retired in his civilian role as an Avionics Technician.
Gene will be remembered for his teasing, jokes, his entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, and his willingness to come at any time during the day or night to help any friend, neighbor or family member in need.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Sharon Christensen Mayhew; children, Jeff (DeeDee) Mayhew of Amarillo, TX; Sharlene (Mark) Dunning of Littleton, CO; Janae Mayhew of Corinne, UT; Ryan Mayhew currently residing in Copecoy, Saint Maarten; Heather (Matthew) Huffaker currently residing in Colorado Springs, CO; his 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, brother, Glenn Mayhew of Ogden; sister, Elaine (Glen) Parker of Bountiful, brother, Deon (Lynette) Mayhew of Taylorsville, and brother, Vern (Debbie) Mayhew of West Jordan.
Friends are invited to celebrate Gene's life on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.