December 14, 1929 ~ September 9, 2019
This is the life of Gene Lamar Smith, educated in Ogden schools and graduated from Ogden High class of 1947.
He was the son of Margaret Close and Reno Eckersley. He lived many years with his grandparents, Hezakia and Maude Close.
After graduation, he went to Seattle, Washington to work at Boeings. He met his future wife, Yvonne Rousell at church in Seattle.
In 1950 he was drafted into the US Army and fought in Korea until 1951. He married in 1951 and had five children; Douglas (Debbie) (deceased), Lynn (Diana), Denece (Mark), Dana(Curtis), Colette and many grandchildren. He was active in the LDS Church and filled many positions. He was a general contractor and taught building construction at Bonneville High. He built private homes, churches, and a subdivision in Pleasant View, UT. He and his wife retired in St. George, Utah, and later served a mission in Miami, Florida. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and traveling.
A funeral service will be held September 13, 2019, in St. George, UT. 85 S 400 E at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside service with military honors will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.