Gene Roy Mitchell
1943 ~ 2020
We lost our beloved Gene Roy Mitchell on December 23, 2020. Gene was born in Ogden Utah, on February 24, 1943 to Leroy and Lenora Mitchell. He lived in Utah his entire life where he was raised in Clinton with his 3 brothers and 2 sisters, raised his six children in Sunset, later moved to Clearfield and finally Layton where he resided at the time of his death. He graduated from Davis High and met his lifelong companion Carole (Stevens) Mitchell while attending college at Weber State University.
On September 11, 1964, Gene and Carole took the eternal oath and was solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. With this union they had six children: Steven (Colette) Mitchell, Randy Mitchell, Pat (Scott) Forbes, Craig (Raechel) Mitchell, Bryant Mitchell and Brad (Jamie) Mitchell. Gene was a lifelong member of the Church of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and served many callings, which included a Canadian Mission and the Second Counselor in the Bishopric.
Gene worked hard all his life and it was not unusual for him to hold 2 and 3 jobs at a time. He started his career as a Welder, spent a few years as an Insurance Salesman and gave over 25 years as the Head Custodian at North Davis Jr High (aka. Mean Gene to a few).
In Gene's leisure time; he enjoyed spending time with his family, any sport with a ball (mainly Football and Basketball), running, baking, anything outdoors, long walks and talks with neighbors. In his later years when he wasn't as mobile, you would see him regularly on his Jazzy roaming the streets of his neighborhood. Pre-COVID, he would frequent various restaurants where he would meet up with his many friends to have lunch and dinner daily.
Gene was preceded in death by both parents, his sister Annette and 3 brothers, Larry, Don and Lee Mitchell, along with his nephew Larry Mitchell. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, his 6 children, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, his sister Margy Warner and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Roy City Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses and doctors that worked so diligently to provide the best care for Gene during his stay at Davis Hospital. In addition, the family would like any donations to be made to those in desperate need for food, at the Utah Food Bank.
