George Bruce Marchant
September 20, 1933 ~ December 13, 2020
George Bruce Marchant of Ogden, Utah passed away at his home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was born September 20, 1933 in Murray, Utah, to George H. and Margaret T. Marchant. He had lived in the North Ogden area since 1963.
Bruce was raised in Holladay, Utah and graduated from Granite High School in SLC in 1951. After high school he was in the Army Reserves while attending the University of Utah. During the Korean conflict he volunteered for active duty, spending two years with the 744th Ordinance Battalion at Fort Lewis, WA. He earned the rank of sergeant.
After returning to the U of U, he served an LDS Mission to the Central States. Returning to the U, he met and married Nancy M. Hansen on June 11, 1958 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. In 1959 he graduated from the U of U in Business Administration and worked in the Midwest for three years for the Western Union Telegraph Co. Returning to Utah in 1962 he attended Utah State University and prepared for teaching by earning a Masters Degree and Administrators Certificate. He later received an EdS Degree from the U of U.
He worked for the Ogden City Schools from 1963 to 1993 as an elementary school teacher at Horace Mann, Jefferson, and Mountain View Schools, and principal of T.O. Smith School, Dee, and Mountain View Schools, retiring in 1993.
Bruce was active in the LDS Church, serving in numerous teaching, leadership, and music positions. He also served two service missions for the LDS Church after retirement from the schools.
He enjoyed travel, and with his wife traveled extensively in Europe and Asia.
Bruce is survived by his wife Nancy, son Paul B. (Kelly) Marchant, Kaysville, Utah; daughter, Julie (Ronald) Saunders, Harrisville, Utah; son, Scott B. Marchant, Phoenix AZ; son, Kent B. Marchant (Chris), Las Vegas, NV, 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, also surviving is his sister, Joy Gatherum-Hanson (Nolan) of Salt Lake City.
A small family funeral service was held at the Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Bruce will be remembered as a loving husband and father, dedicated educator and extremely hard worker. He was musically talented, playing both piano and organ, and had a wonderfully dry sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
