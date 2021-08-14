George Burton Jr.
1926 ~ 2021
George Burton Jr. passed away on August 8, 2021 at the age of 95. His beloved wife, Rose preceded him in death. He was the proud father of daughters, Leslie of Charlotte, North Carolina; Jean of Phoenix, Arizona and Barbara of Mesa, Arizona.
Dad loved his life. It all started, as he liked to say in a thick Jersey accent, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He and Mom made their home in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, Illinois, Connecticut, Washington, Ireland, and Utah. For the last five years Dad lived with Jean and Barbara in Arizona. He loved family vacations and weekend trips. Trips took the family rockhounding, searching for an elusive specimen often in the middle of nowhere. He and Mom went on square dance cruises, they visited their daughters and wandered wherever the trailer and Ram Charger would take them (and some places it shouldn't have).
Dad loved to tell a good story and he had many of them, like the time in Ireland when he and friends, after a fun evening out got turned around and ended up driving into a muddy farmer's field, or the time it was reported in the New York Times that he had died in a cave exploring accident in Virginia.
Dad worked hard and took pride in his beautiful home in North Ogden, his many talents included silversmithing, of which many of us were the proud recipients, lapidary, woodworking, and gardening. He loved to cook and was famous for his New York Cheesecake and German Pancakes. Dad had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He was as curious about astronomy as he was discussing where French toast came from or the normal temperature of dog's body. We spent a lot of time on Google.
On to new adventures. Safe travels, Dad.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.
Gifts in lieu of flowers can be made to the Ogden Nature Center or the Arizona Animal Welfare League.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com