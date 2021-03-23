George Edward (Ted) Christopher, Sr.
February 26, 1941 ~ March 19, 2021
George Edward (Ted) Christopher passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born on February 26, 1941 in Pomona, Missouri to Fred Warren Christopher and Georgeanna Turner.
Ted married the love of his life, Charlotte Rose Patton, on March 25, 1960, in Independence, Missouri. They were sealed for Time and Eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on June 17, 1970. Together they raised two children. They moved to Pleasant View, Utah in 1977.
Ted worked as a Cartographer for 46 years, for the Army Corp of Engineers, earning his membership in the "River Rat" organization, then Defense Mapping Agency, and finally the US Forest Service. Ted and Charlotte loved spending time with their family and two dogs, Brandy and Lady.
Ted's faith in Christ was especially important to him. As a youth, growing up on a farm in Springfield, Missouri, he had little opportunity for Scouting, so after joining the LDS Church, when he was called to be an Assistant Scoutmaster, he enjoyed each advancement with his "boys". The Kansas City Regional Scout organization had something called "Tribe of Mic-o-say" which is similar to the Order of the Arrow in Utah. He earned his "Mic-o-say Warrior" in 1961. Ted was also a member of the National Society of the Sons of American Revolution.
He loved the youth of the Pleasant View 3rd Ward, and he served in several capacities. He served as an Assistant Scout Master three times, and as Scout Master two times. His Dutch oven cooking was legendary and enjoyed by everyone. He served Dutch oven cooking for a Ward Trek in 1997.
Before moving to Utah, he served as First Counselor to two Bishops. In Utah, Ted served as Ward Clerk for twenty-five years under five Bishops. He saw many changes within the Ward and Stake Boundaries. As a Home Teacher, he loved the families to which he was assigned, and carried that friendship long after his assignments changed.
He loved Western books by Louis L'Amour, and he loved John Wayne movies. Ted loved camping, boating, hunting, and fishing. If time and health allowed, you would always find him doing these activities with family or friends.
Ted is survived by his wife, Charlotte Rose; children, Terri Christopher and George Christopher, Jr.; two grandchildren, Crystal (Brian) Lake and Carson (Courtney) Lake; brother, Russell (Lola) Christopher; sister, Barbara (Keith) Ploeger; and sister-in-law, Janice Christopher.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dale Christopher.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Pleasant View Stake Center, 2975 N. 1000 W. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. 400 E. and Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.