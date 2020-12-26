George Eugene Wolfe
April 9, 1937 ~ December 20, 2020
George Eugene Wolfe, 83, passed away on December 20, 2020 at Heritage Park Long Term Care Facility, in Roy, Utah. George was born on April 9, 1937 in Marion, Virginia to George Walter and Ethel Blevins Wolfe.
He married Thelma Jean Wolfe, the love of his life on August 8, 1958. She will be welcoming him in heaven with open arms.
George was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Roy.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and husband. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
George is survived by his three children, Revonda "Vonnie" (Phil) Ford, of Ogden, Darrell Wolfe of Clearfield, and Melvin (Tana) Wolfe, of Uintah, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sister, Della Duncan.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
