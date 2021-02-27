George Gardner Evans
July 23, 1933 ~ February 21, 2021
George Gardner Evans, 87, of Pleasant View, Utah, passed away on February 21, 2021. George was born in West Jordan, Utah, on July 23, 1933, to Edmund Roger Evans and Irma Adell Gardner.
George was married to Peggy J. Bass for 15 years and had 5 children. George later married Paula Kay Stone on July 27, 1968. They had 52 years together and 2 children.
George and Paula served a full-time LDS Mission in Denver for Institute Support in 1998. They also served at the Sacramento Employment Center in 2004. He served three years at the Pleasant View Peach Orchard usually working 60 hours per week during the busy season. George's favorite mission was being an ordinance worker in the Ogden Utah Temple.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, Irmadell "Dell", Elizabeth "Betty", Beverly, Ruth, Edmund "Roger", and by his son, Jerry.
George is survived by his wife, Paula; his sister, Jean; six children, George (Karen), Hilda (Finley), Laura (Ron), Sheela (Dan), Kathryn, Melissa (Patrick); 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian Fund or another charity of your choice.
The family of George Evans wishes to thank all of our family and friends for their love and support. The family also would like to thank Intermountain Hospice for their loving care of George.
A memorial service will be held this summer. Cremation services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
