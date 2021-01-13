George Gary Howell
March 8, 1931 - December 24, 2020
"Together Again"
Our sweet dad, George Gary Howell, passed away December 24, 2020 at the age of 89. We are comforted knowing he is reunited with his eternal sweetheart Yvonne.
George was born March 8, 1931 in St. Anthony, ID to Reese and Essie Howell, the youngest of 7 children. As a young boy his family moved to Blackfoot ID where he grew his love of model airplanes, hunting, fishing and skiing. After graduating from Blackfoot High School, he attended Utah State College studying Business Administration. It was there he met the love of his life, Yvonne Andra, and they were married December 19, 1952 for time and all eternity in the Logan temple. At the time he graduated from college, he received the commission of 2nd Lieutenant and entered active duty in the United States Air Force. He fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a pilot and flying airplanes was one of his greatest joys in life. He was eventually assigned to Hill Air Force Base and he and Yvonne made their home in Ogden, UT, later moving to Pleasant View, UT. He remained in the Air Force Reserve enjoying 20 years as a pilot, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
George began working at the Utah School for the Blind in 1957 and soon after obtained his Master's Degree in Special Education from San Francisco State College. He taught Math and Science, eventually becoming the Director of the Blind School. He later received his Doctorate of Education from BYU and retired as Superintendent of the Utah Deaf and Blind School. During this time George also had his own tax preparation business, Howell Tax Service, and would go to individual's homes to prepare their taxes. He had most of his same clients for over 40 years.
George was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Bishopric, High Council, and as Stake Clerk. George loved the outdoors, and had many great adventures fishing, hunting, camping, and duck hunting on his airboat. He was a perfectionist in all he did, such a hard worker, a great handyman, and the most patient man one could ever meet! His grandkids loved and respected their grandpa! He loved his family and cherished his sweet wife. They had such a deep love for each other, and he has missed her so much since her passing in May of 2019. We know they had a joyous reunion and are so happy being together again!
George is survived by his 4 children, David Howell, Karen (Randy) King, Jana Roberts, and Greg Howell; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Barbara Helm, Challis, ID. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Yvonne, grandson Christopher Howell, great grandchildren, Thomas and Maya, parents, and his 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
No services will be held due to Covid. Burial, North Ogden Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.