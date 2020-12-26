George Henry Horton
November 24, 1924 ~ December 18, 2020
George Henry Horton, 96, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1924 in Saginaw, Michigan, the son of John Henry and Edith Malin Horton. He was raised in Massachusetts. After enlisting in the Navy he traveled around the world serving in World War II on the USS San Diego. He and his shipmates entered Pearl Harbor to help with the salvage after the bombing. He also served in the U.S. Army, Army Air Corps, and later retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was a true patriot. George furthered his education after high school attending Weber State College with a major in Police Science.
George married Viola Willard on December 23, 1951 in Evanston, Wyoming. They were divorced in April of 1975. He married Margaret Regina Lundy on July 4, 1975 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She passed away on June 9, 1979. He married Sheila Krause on July 3, 1980 and she passed away on July 20, 2015.
He was a priest in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a member of the Independence Branch at George E. Wahlen, where he participated in Priesthood and Sacrament Meetings. George was also a member of the Lions Club, DAV Post 4, the Northern Utah Combined Veterans Honor Guard, and was a member of VFW American Legion Post 36 Fort Bridger, WY. He received several awards including Admiral Nebraska Navy, the Key to the City of Boston, Kentucky Colonel State of Kentucky, Myers Evergreen Memorial Park Humanitarian, and was a Legend at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home. A highlight of his life was being honored at the at the re-commissioning of the USS San Diego. He also received a diploma from the French Embassy for helping France regain their liberty.
George was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed hockey, football, and baseball. He also enjoyed cooking and building things. He worked tirelessly on his own family genealogy and anyone else's who showed an interest. He loved traveling and spending time outdoors. Most of all he looked forward to visits from family.
George is survived by his children, John (Lola) Horton, Benjamin (Kandy) Horton, Wendy (Jeff) Johnson, and Maggie Ann Horton; 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his spouses, granddaughter, Amanda Wright; grandson, Brandon Johnson; his parents and siblings.
Special thanks to the wonderful and loving staff and caregivers of both of George E. Wahlens Veterans Home and of Bristol Hospice. They are truly angels among us.
Graveside services were held for family at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services were entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.