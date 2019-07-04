May 23, 1941 ~ June 30, 2019
George Housley was born on May 23, 1941, and entered in to rest on June 30, 2019.
He married Marlys Roberts on January 14, 1966. George was a Machinist for Rohr/Goodrich Aerostructures for 45 years. He was a dedicated father to Sharon and Shannon and a devoted grandfather to Shane, Lucas, and Hannah.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marlys and his brother Tom. He is survived by his two daughters and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA, an organization near and dear to George's heart. Services will be held on July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 790 Rancho Del Rey Pkwy Chula Vista, CA