George Michael Gidley
March 20, 1944 - August 17, 2020
George Michael Gidley was born in San Diego, California on March 20th, 1944 to Glen Gidley and Dolores Gidley. He passed away the morning of August 17th, 2020; he was 76. He was known to all as "Mike".
Mike graduated Weber High School in 1962. Then he received a baseball scholarship to Weber State College.
He served in the National Guard from 1966 - 1970. He was called up to serve active duty in the Vietnam War from 1968-1970.
Mike moved to California where he played for the California Angels farm team. He later moved to Oregon where he started his career as an elevator mechanic at Otis Elevator in 1972. He proudly retired in 2010 after 38yrs of service.
Mike is survived by his wife Cathy Gidley; his daughters Amber (Johann Berg) Gidley-Berg, Cassi (Ryan) Belding; his mother Dolores Gidley; his siblings David (Diane) Gidley, Jim Gidley, Bill (Lisa) Gidley, Kay (Rich Heil) Gidley; his nephew Matt Kimmel; his niece Hailey Specht. He is preceded in death by his sisters Susan Gidley-Kruhm and Patty Swindell.
Mike was honored at a private ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery on September 2nd, 2020.
To view photos and video of Mike, or to share stories and special moments of your own please visit his memorial at stehnfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of gifts or flowers; donations can be made in honor of Mike to the Wounded Warrior Project.