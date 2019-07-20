George R. Knavel

January 11, 1940 ~ July 17, 2019
George Ronald Knavel, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend left this mortal existence on Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, due to complications of a severe stroke. He was at his family home in Brigham City surrounded by his immediate family through the night and into the morning of his passing.
George was born January 11, 1940, to George Layton and Verda Bowden Knavel. He lived his entire life in Brigham City, Utah. He married the girl of his dreams, Linda Joyce Billings, in June 1958 later to be sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived happily in Brigham City for the next 61 years of marriage while raising five wonderful children.
George worked as a teenager at Billings Oil Company where he started a lifetime job in the oil industry. He drove a gasoline tanker truck for over 55 years, retiring at the age of 74. George achieved over 6 million miles of safe driving during this career and received many awards as a result.
George was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the gospel and served in many callings throughout his life including service in Bishoprics, High Council, and Stake Executive Secretary. He was currently serving as a CES Missionary for Special Needs Institute and as an ordinance worker in the Brigham City Utah Temple. He had a testimony that we have a loving Heavenly Father and that through His son Jesus Christ we can return to Him as families to live in a state of never-ending happiness.
George was active in community service opportunities and served as President of the Brigham City Lions Club and local chapter President & International Officer for the Sons of Utah Pioneers. George loved his family over anything else in life. Spending time with them was his first love. Among other hobbies, he enjoyed his yard, classic cars, and reading any church book he could get his hands on especially the Book of Mormon. He loved traveling with his family and loved visiting church history sites, Israel, Alaska, Europe, China and especially loved visiting the Hawaiian Islands among many other places in the world.
He is survived by his dear wife Linda; and children: Jana (Reese) Nelson; Chad (Patricia) Knavel; Amy (Jim) Johnson; Jill (Brett) Rich; and Ryan (Brittany) Knavel, 23 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and brother Gary (Merilyn) Knavel.
He was preceded in death by his parents George L. and Verda Knavel, three siblings who died as children (Carol, Billy & Karen) a brother Keith (Pauline) Knavel; sister Beverly (Tom) Miggin and a special son Troy, who died as an infant.
The Funeral will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 13th Ward building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 25 N. 300 E., Brigham City, UT.
Viewing will be Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and on Monday prior to the funeral at the church building from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Family time from 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Utah Cemetery followed by a family luncheon at the 13th ward building.
The children wish to express sincere gratitude to our mother and all of the wonderful care givers who took care of our Dad during his month-long struggle.
Condolences Condolences may be sent to the family at: