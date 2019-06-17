April 19, 1939 ~ June 13, 2019
George Robert Hansen peacefully passed away on June 13, 2019. George was born April 19, 1939, in Garland, Utah to his parents Rulon and Edith Hansen. He later attended Bear River High School in Garland.
George pursued two professional careers. He graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Utah State University and worked at Boeing Company in Seattle, WA and the Nevada Nuclear Test Site near Las Vegas, NV. Later, he attained his Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, a Master's Degree in Accounting from California State Fullerton, a Master's Degree in Taxation from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA, and his CPA license. After a varied and challenging career, he retired from the Internal Revenue Service after more than 25 years.
George was known for being a jokester and loved to tease. He avidly followed the Jazz. He was an excellent fisherman. He derived great enjoyment from investing and researching the stock market. George was always excited to see the many deer move through the small valley behind his home. His greatest love was traveling. After retirement, he completed over 30 cruises to the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, Africa, Turkey, and South America and relished every new experience.
George married Vicki Buell in March 1984. George is survived by Vicki, his son Jordan Hansen, Vicki's daughter Lynne Peck and their daughter, Heather Hansen; two sisters, Judith Thompson and LeJean Reniker; two brothers, Leon Hansen and Bruce Hansen; and five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lindquist Alumni Center, 1235 Village Drive, Ogden, UT, near Weber University.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice and Visiting Angels for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to the American Liver Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: