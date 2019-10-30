September 5, 1930 ~ October 27, 2019
Georgia Anna Meisner, 89, born September 5, 1930, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Ogden, Utah at Legacy House.
Services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation prior to the service from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a PEO scholarship at:
https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-foundation or feed a feral cat in your neighborhood.
