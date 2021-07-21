Georgia Jo Crosbie Henderson
February 10, 1943 ~ July 17, 2021
Georgia Jo Crosbie Henderson entered this life on Feb 10, 1943, the 3rd of six children born to George Rock and Francis Done Crosbie. She passed, peacefully at home, on July 17, 2021.
She was born in Ogden Utah and loved her hometown, often telling stories of her childhood on Grant Avenue. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1961 and attended Weber College for a short time.
She met and married, her eternal sweetheart, Chad Henderson in 1965; together they had four sons, Chad Scott (Gari Jo) Ogden, Derek Chad (Becky) Riverdale, Darin Chad, and Adam Aird (Mandy) Pocatello. She has nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom, Grandma, Aunt Jo, or Joey was loved by many. She loved everyone in return. It did not matter the time of day or night; she was there for her friends and family. Many times, sitting up with someone all night, while she simply listened and consoled them in whatever heartache they were experiencing.
She was a "boy mom" before the term was invented, always the biggest supporter and cheerleader of whatever activity her children were involved in. She didn't need to know the rules of any sport, she just needed to see her kids having fun and trying their hardest.
She served faithfully in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including the Primary and Relief Society where she gained many lifelong friends.
She was kind, and insisted her boys be kind (even at the threat of a wooden spoon). Everyone she met was drawn to her kindness and compassion for others. She happily served all she met with her time, talent and hard work ethic.
She loved cool summer nights and sitting on a swing while the sun went down, talking with the many friends and neighbors that would stop by to visit. She was caring beyond measure and made sure that everyone in her life had what they needed.
She loved antiques, old musicals, and dolls. She adored her sons, but anytime a niece or granddaughter came to visit, she would make sure to take that time to devote to some dolls.
She loved Christmas time and driving around to look at the lights; she loved the season for celebrating the birth of her Lord and Savior.
In her final years as her mind and body began to fail, she was so frustrated to not be able to do all of the things she used to, but she still managed to keep upbeat about life.
Death is not the end, it's just a transition and although many are heartbroken here, on the other side, there are many joyous reunions.
She is survived by her husband Chad and sons; Scott, Derek and Adam, her brother Wayne (Tammy deceased) Crosbie, sisters Karen (Mike) Baptist, Kim (Rick) May and Cindy (Wayne) Chafin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Barbara and her son Darin, who she has been missing for 36 years.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Ogden Ward 1314 27th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Mt. Ogden Ward 1314 27th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Interment at Washington Heights Memorial Park
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com