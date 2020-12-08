Georgie "Marie" Weber
Marie Weber of Clearfield passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mt. Ogden Care Center in Ogden, Utah due to natural causes. Marie was born on September 6, 1928 in Garden Grove, CA to Roy E and Etta Mae Hudson Harris. She married Harold A Weber on May 18, 1946 in Harrison, Arkansas.
Marie and Harold lived in Aurora, Missouri after they were married until moving to Utah in 1952. Marie was a homemaker and a fulltime caregiver to her son Jimmy for over 26 years. Marie also worked for K-Mart in Layton, UT that she thoroughly enjoyed. Marie loved to bowl and was on several leagues throughout the years. Marie also had a love for Wendover or anywhere that had a slot machine.
Marie is survived by sons, Gene (Patti) Weber, Syracuse; Ron Weber, Clearfield; granddaughters, Jayme (Brent) McKissick, Ogden, Jodie (Brian) Sparrow, West Point; great-granddaughters, Morgan, Jordan and Madison, great-grandson, Kody, great-great-grandsons, Collin, Rocmen, Jensen and Radley and one brother Ueal Harris of Billings, MO.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers, her husband and one son, Jimmy Dale.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Face mask will be required and social distancing.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Ogden Health and Rehab, and Family Tree Assisted Living for their kindness and care they gave our mother over the last year.
