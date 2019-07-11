July 26, 1929 ~ July 10, 2019
MORGAN - Gerald Bond Durrant peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was born July 26, 1929, to LeRoy and Vera Durrant in Echo, Utah, where he grew up. He graduated from North Summit High School where he excelled in football and basketball. Gerald also served in the US Army during the Korean War.
On June 16, 1952, he married his eternal companion, Deone Tonks, in the Salt Lake Temple. Gerald is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various church callings.
He was employed with the Union Pacific Railroad as a surveyor. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Gerald is survived by his son, Dennis (Anna); daughters: Julie (Jeff) Jones, Connie (Steve) Zemcik, and Sandra (Scott) Dearden. Also, surviving are nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, a brother Larry (Merle) Durrant, and sister-in-law Mable Durrant.
He was preceded in death by his wife Deone, infant daughter Leisa, five brothers and two sisters.
A special thanks to family, caring neighbors, and Family Tree in Morgan.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the South Morgan Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Morgan.
Condolences may be shared at: