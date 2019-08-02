March 25, 1935 ~ July 30, 2019
Gerald Boyd Taggart (Jerry), passed through the veil peacefully on July 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Jerry was born March 25, 1935, to Ray H. and LaVon Pickett Taggart. He was raised in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School in 1953.
Following high school, he spent the summer as a smoke jumper in the McCall, Idaho area increasing his love for the outdoors. Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Sheryl Jensen on September 17, 1954, in the Salt Lake Temple. He went on to get his engineering degree at the University of Utah. He worked as a professional engineer for 52 years with many accolades for projects he designed. Later in life, he enjoyed building log homes with his sons.
Jerry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many positions in the church over the years including a counselor in the bishopric of the Eden First Ward.
Jerry had three great loves in his life, first his wife of 64 years who he adored and loved dearly and always put her first. His second love was his family. He and Sheryl had four children: Kim (Lorn) Vincent, Scott (Kathy) Taggart, Kelly Bruen, and Jeff Taggart (Mary Bogue). He was their rock and supported them in everything they did. Dad and mom built their dream home in Eden in 1973, and continued to raise their family there. They loved the beauty of the valley and enjoyed their years living in the valley. Jerry was blessed with and loved dearly his 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He found much joy in being with his family, always there for them at all times and loved each of them unconditionally.
His third love was for flying. He received his pilots' license in August of 1965, and enjoyed flying the company Cessna around the country for business as well as taking his family on fun vacations across the country.
Jerry is survived by his sweetheart, Sheryl; his children and grandchildren; and sister Cheryl Tenbrink of Hidden Lake, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Marilyn Taggart; his brother Glen Taggart; and his in-laws, Lee and Ellen Jensen.
Dad's children want to express their appreciation for their mother who tenderly, lovingly took care of dad for the last seven months, showing her true love and dedication to him and being an example to us all. The family would also like to thank Randi Reynolds and Brooke Stevenson from Rocky Mountain Hospice and the rest of the hospice group for their help and compassion during dad's illness.
Funeral Services are being conducted by Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, with a viewing held Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
