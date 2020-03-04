1931 ~ 2020
Gerald Fay Taylor, a long-time resident of Marriott-Slaterville City, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 88. He looked forward to reuniting with his wife, Joan, who passed away 5 months earlier.
Gerald was born September 26, 1931, in Salem, Utah, the youngest of four children of Angus Danley Taylor and Lillian Margrette Martin Taylor. He enjoyed working with his father on the farm and especially liked working with the horses. When he was thirteen, he got a paper route and delivered papers on his bicycle to earn money to buy a horse of his own. After that he delivered papers by horseback. He loved to ride.
After graduating from Spanish Fork High School, Gerald attended Utah State University for a year, and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia. The day after returning from his mission, he registered at BYU. That same day, he met Joan Elizabeth Crapo. Gerald courted Joan and they married August 27, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple.
At the time of the Korean War, Gerald enlisted in the Army only a few months after getting married. After basic training, he was sent to Okinawa where he was called to serve as group leader for the LDS servicemen's group in the area. He was honorably released from active duty in late 1955 but continued for some years in the reserves.
After graduating from college, Gerald was hired to teach Seminary classes in Weber County. He taught thousands of students from many different schools in Weber County over a career spanning more than 35 years. During that time, he also earned a master's degree in counseling. Gerald especially enjoyed working with special needs students.
Gerald and Joan had nine children, 46 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His life was filled with service^to his family and to others. He served in many leadership capacities in the community, in the Boy Scouts and in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served 5 missions for the Church^four of those with Joan. He valued the relationships he developed with people very highly.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many hours on fishing trips and other outdoor activities with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerald loved his family and loved God. He is survived by his children Craig (Cindy) Taylor, Janice (Delose) Conner, Paul (Arlene) Taylor, Mary Ann (Bill) Lewis, Alan (Kari) Taylor, Cindy (Farion) Williams, Diane (Terry) Allen, David (Kim) Taylor and Jacob (Cherilyn) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Sterling and Martin, sister Glenice, and two great-grandchildren, Asher Conner and Nellie Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Marriott-Slaterville Chapel, 250 N. 1500 W. Viewings will take place at the church from 6-8 pm, Friday, March 6 and 9-10 a.m., prior to the funeral.
The family would like to thank Brio Home Health Hospice, especially Darbie, Gwen, and Alyx and the staff and residents at Seasons Assisted Living for their loving care and attention.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
