June 5, 1930 ~ November 8, 2019
Gerald Jean Epperson (Jerry), 89, born June 5, 1930 to Lawrence T. Epperson & Mary Lorretta Pritchett went home to his Heavenly Father November 8, at 5:23 p.m.
This exemplary man came into the world during The Great Depression, however, his bright blue eyes & infectious smile left everyone he met anything but depressed.
Jerry's keen mind & clever antics saved him from many daredevil stunts. His older brothers referred to him as "little genius" from doing things like taking his bike completely apart & putting it back together at age five.
A University of Utah Alumni with a Bachelors in Percussion & Drafting, he became the Timpanist in the Utah Symphony. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, also in the Air Force Band receiving Military Honors: Senior MSGT with Diamonds.
Served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, performing in Southern States Mission Band playing Gold & Green Balls & The Spoken Word Broadcast. Jerry used his talent as a Civil Engineer with Mansure Doubert & William's Inc. in Tulsa, Oklahoma designing bridges, streets, & highways in downtown Tulsa.
Jerry was the Principal Percussionist for the Tulsa Philharmonic 39 years, receiving honors & write-ups in the Tulsa Tribune. Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, a particularly difficult piece for timpani, earned him an article & a picture in the newspaper for a flawless performance.
He was a dedicated seminary teacher in Tulsa 2nd Ward, also serving as Bishop & on the High Council. This multi-talented man was a loving husband & father survived by his wife Maria Passon Epperson & four children: Rosalie Ghersi, John Epperson, Rachel Willis, & Gerald Epperson.
Being a gifted mechanic, he loved racing cars - Salt Flats in UT & the drag races in Tulsa. He LOVED flying... small planes, helicopters, & aerobatic planes. In retirement, (80 to 86 yrs of age) he was in the Riverdale Band, Syracuse Symphony, New American Philharmonic, Ogden Band, Layton Band & taught Master Drum Technique for Weber State. We will truly miss this energetic life force! Until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Lorin Farr 5th Ward, 1570 E. 1300 S. Ogden, UT 84404, with a viewing prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: