Gerald "Jerry" Emerson George
December 6, 1937 ~ May 18, 2021
Gerald Emerson George, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Ogden Regional Hospital.
He was born December 6, 1937 in Heyburn, Idaho to Parley Emerson and Ruth Sabin George.
He graduated from Ben Lomond High School.
On April 23, 1959, Jerry married Jean Piepgrass in Ogden, Utah, they just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1964.
Jerry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a temple worker, family services, ward clerk, SS president and home teacher.
He was actively involved with the North Ogden Beautification Committee, Merit Badge Counselor with the Boy Scouts and a varsity Scout leader.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, traveling and chocolate chip cookies and Diet Pepsi.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, Roy; their children, Kelly (Merianne), West Haven; Brady (Heather), Syracuse; Kristen Peery, West Valley City; ten grandchildren; one brother, Clyde (Norma Jean) and two sisters, Ruth Wood and Carol (Elliott) Thurman. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Parley and Henry Dale, and a brother-in-law, Bennie Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Roy 17th Ward, 5301 South 2100 West.
The family will meet with friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com