Gerald (Jerry) Perkins
1939 ~ 2020
Delores (Dee) Perkins
1937 ~ 2020
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, and friends.
Delores "Dee" passed away December 24, 2020, daughter of Clyde and Irene Belt born February 7, 1937 in Twin Falls, Id. Gerald "Jerry" passed away December 27, 2020 the son of Leland and Lela Perkins born February 2, 1939 in Ogden, UT. Both passed away due to complications of Covid-19.
Mom was very loving, generous, and devoted to her family. Birthdays won't be the same without Grandma's special birthday call. Everyone always felt welcome in their home where no one left without drinks and a handful of treats.
Pop attended Utah State University and retired from Hill Air Force Base. Pop loved his family and always enjoyed the grandchildren. He had tips and tricks for almost everything.
Jerry and Delores married on September 5, 1978 and were happily married for 42 years. They loved going to La Plata, fondly known as their mountain time. They loved and cared for each other with a special tenderness until the end.
They are survived by their children, Debbie (Brent) Sherman, Chris (Wayne) Pundt, Scott (Paula) Webb, Connie (Marc) Johns, 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren with one on the way, her sister Anne (Neils) Johnson, brother Larry (Dona) Belt, his sister Suzie Traver, brother Douglas Perkins and sister-in-law Delores Perkins. They are preceded in death by their parents, daughter Diane Adcock, grandson Nick Adcock, her brother Junior Belt, and his brothers Kenneth and Mike Perkins.
Both Mom and Pop loved their family, they will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank all the staff at Ogden Regional Hospital for their tender caring for our parents.
Graveside services were held Monday, January 4, 2021, 1:30 p.m., Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe, Ogden, Utah. Services were livestreamed and can be viewed at the bottom of their obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may be sent to the family.
