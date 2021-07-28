Gerald "Jerry" ValJean Larsen
Gerald "Jerry" ValJean Larsen, 90, of Pleasant View, Utah, passed away peacefully attended by his wife Lois on July 23, 2021, in North Ogden, Utah.
Jerry was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 9, 1931, to Earl ValGean and Norene Althea Lewis Larsen. He grew up in Salt Lake City, Ephraim, and Pleasant View, Utah and graduated in 1949 from Weber High School in Ogden, Utah.
He served as a petty officer third class in the United States Navy during the Korean War, stationed from 1952-1955 with the submarine fleet at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jerry graduated from Utah State University in the spring of 1962 with a degree in Civil Engineering.
On October 12, 1962, he married Lois Rasmussen in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and together they raised a family of five children.
Jerry spent a 30-year career working for the United States Forest Service in Utah, Idaho, Colorado, and Washington, D.C., first as a fire fighter and then as a civil engineer who surveyed, mapped, and secured preservation of U.S. National Forest lands.
He held callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a high counselor, member of three bishoprics, hands-on home teacher, and coordinating contractor for new church buildings.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois, his siblings Myrna Anderson, Sheryl Northern, and David Larsen, his daughters Sally (Brian) West, and Paula (Sergio) Mamani, and sons Clair, Gary (Angie), and Val (Bonnie). He is also survived by grandchildren Cameron, Shelby, Norene, Devon, Brody, Courtney, Berkley, Angela, Bradley, Cooper, Kate, Sydney, Sergio Paul, and Jacoba, and great grandchild, Grace. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings James Larsen and Carol Moses, his son from a previous marriage Steven Brett Camby, and his precious grandson, Aaron Lowell West.
His family appreciates and thanks the doctors and nurses at Ogden Regional Medical Center, Envision Home Health & Hospice, and The Lodge at North Ogden who took care of him.
Family and friends may gather for a viewing from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Aaron's Mortuary & Crematory, 496 24th Street, in Ogden, Utah.
A graveside service will be held Friday morning, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 am in Mink Creek Cemetery, 7300 North Capitol Hill Road, Mink Creek, Idaho 83263.
Condolences may be sent to the family at aaronsmortuary.com