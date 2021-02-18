Gerald Lee Manning (Jiggs)
1941 ~ 2021
Our loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, Gerald Lee Manning (Jiggs), 79, passed away February 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 13, 1941 in Hooper, Utah, a son of Ben and Virgie Manning. He was the youngest of ten children.
Jiggs married his sweetheart, Betty Jean Andrews, on July 24, 1964 in Evanston Wyoming. They spent 56 years together residing in Hooper where they raised four children. Dusty Manning, Dori (Wendell) Hansen, Katy (J.D.) Christensen and Todd (Teena) Manning.
Jiggs was a highly skilled butcher, working for Swifts and the Park Meat Packing Plants and then moved into the Grocery Store Meat Departments, where he retired after 28 years with Harmons. He continued to work part time for Winegar's making many friends.
Jiggs was a member of the Rodeo Cowboys Association and RMRA, where he competed in both the Bareback Riding and Bull Riding. Jiggs was also a member of the ApHC where he enjoyed showing his prize mare and winning many halter classes. Jiggs became an accomplished Horseman and was one of the first to succeed with training horses through Natural Horsemanship, he studied and perfected his way of training horses and even a few mules. Before long he was giving lessons and sharing his knowledge with others. He always admired a good reining horse, especially one with color. He also loved to braid mule tape halters and tack. Jiggs was always trying something new to make each piece a little unique. Rodeo and the western way of life took him many places and he acquired countless friends.
Jiggs is survived by his wife Betty, his children Dusty, Dori, Katy, and Todd. Sisters, Cleone Manning Moore of Roy, Margene Montighy of Albuquerque, New Mexico and his sister-in-law Susan Crampton of Ogden, Utah. Seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a great grandbaby arriving in April, also many nieces and nephews.
Jiggs is proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Claude, Ralph, and Keith Manning. Sisters, Theda Cox, Margeret McCraken, Mary Johnson and Belva King.
A family gathering will be held Friday February 19th at 2:00 pm at Provident Funeral Home. 3800 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah 84403. Gathering of friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
The family would like to give a special Thanks to Dr. Stephen Bruce for his genuine care of their Dad throughout the years.