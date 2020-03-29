March 23, 1938 ~ March 23, 2020
Gerald Ray Granquist passed away on his 82nd birthday, Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1938, the son of Harvey Olof and Thelma May Petersen Granquist. He was born and raised in Ogden, Utah. After high school, he settled in California and was a bartender at the Kansas City Barbecue where parts of Top Gun were filmed.
Gerald inherited his mother's 1974 Dodge Coronet, which he referred to as "Baby." After spending 27 years in San Diego he returned to Ogden five years ago to be closer to his family, who are grateful he chose to come home when he did.
He loved to drive "Baby"^ up Ogden Canyon to have a burger at the Shooting Star Saloon in Huntsville. He loved the Tabernacle Choir Sunday broadcasts and the view of the Ogden Temple from his apartment window.
In addition to restoring the Coronet, Gerald loved fine wine and collecting contemporary and traditional furniture.
Gerald is survived by his sister, Donna (R. Kirk) Butterfield and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kay Bayne and Dean Granquist; and sister, Joyce Falk.
Due to Corona Virus restrictions, private graveside services were held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: