June 10, 1931 ~ December 24, 2019
Gerald Rue Heppler, 88, passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1931 to Rue and Marva Heppler in Cedar City, Utah.
He attended Beaver High School and volunteered for the Korean War in 1951. He served in Britain as an Air Force radio operator from 1951 to 1954.
Upon returning, he attended the University of Utah, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in 1957.
In 1958, he married the love of his life, Jeannine Goodwin Heppler, who preceded him in death in 2018. They were lovingly married for 60 years.
Gerald spent many of his retirement years as a volunteer teacher at Dee Elementary, Horace Mann Elementary and Polk Elementary, tutoring children for whom English was a second language. He was known and beloved as "Grandpa Jerry"^and changed many young lives.
He is survived by his daughter Susan Rowe (Keven), daughter Sandra Weinstock (Tim), and son Gerald, Jr. (Raul). Gerald had five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren that he cherished.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 3350 Harrison Blvd. in Ogden, UT
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Gerald's name to Reading is Fundamental (rif.org).
Condolences may be sent to the family at: