Geraldine "Jeri" Averett Ashby

February 7, 1939 ~ October 24, 2019
Jeri Averett Ashby, age 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born February 7, 1939, in Ogden, UT to parents Jay and Agnes Averett. She has been a lifelong resident of the Ogden area.
Mom married the love of her life, Ronald "Spud" Ashby on May 25, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They were happily married for 60 years and traveled extensively, always making lifetime friends wherever they went. She loved planning trips and never missed a detail, and found new adventures around every corner of the world.
Jeri had a special place in her heart for children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she would light up when speaking about them. Mom started her days reading the newspaper and playing Soduko with a warm cup of coffee in her hand. She always had her beloved dog Casper at her side. She has many life-long friends, too numerous to mention.
She is survived by her three daughters, Teri Ashby, Ogden; Kim (Jerry) Ward, Kaysville; Katie Neilson, Roy; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with two more soon to arrive, and her sister Faye Thornock.
Jeri was preceded in death by her husband, "Spud', parents Agnes and Jay Averett, Sisters Lavon and Onadel, brother Jay, and her son-in-law Randy Neilson.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. A Friends and Family gathering will be held on Sunday, November 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT 84403, with Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Interment at Ogden City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brent Williams for his compassionate care over the years.
In lieu of flowers, celebrate Jeri on your next vacation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: