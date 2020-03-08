Geraldine "Jerie" Wright Higley

August 14, 1935 ~ March 4, 2020
Jerie Wright Higley, age 84, of Hooper, Utah passed away on March 4, 2020. She was born August 14, 1935 to Jesse Gerald and Euphemia Faye (McQueen) Wright.
Jerie enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening and playing with her grand children, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and she loved to make you laugh.
Jerie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the F.O.E. 2350 of Green River, WY.
Jerie is survived by her children; Doug (JoAnne) Higley, Valerie (Alan) Staley, Vickie H Gallegos, daughter-in-law Alice Higley, Dan (Maryann) Higley: sister Louise W Pace and sister-in-law Carolyn Wright: 20 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren (2 on the way), 3 great-great grandchildren and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Butch Wright, brother-in-law D.A. Pace and son Dee Higley.
Special Thanks to her caregivers from Inspiration Hospice: Lindsay Leavitt, Allison Rowe, Coco and staff. Also, her lifelong friend Marjean Ballif.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 6:00-8:00 PM and Friday 9:30-10:30 AM with funeral services at 11:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
Interment will be the Hooper City Cemetery.
