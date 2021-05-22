Geri Higgs
August 28, 1939 ~ May 18, 2021
Geraldine Kay Wright Higgs, the heart and soul of our family passed away May 18, 2021 at Whisper Cove Memory Care in Kaysville. She was beautiful inside and out. Geri was born on August 28, 1939 to Robert Samuel and Ralphine Messerly Wright in Ogden, Utah. She attended schools in Ogden, graduating from Ogden High in 1957. She called Ogden home until 2019, then resided in Kaysville to be closer to family.
On January 2, 1958 she married her soulmate Lynn Miller Higgs in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple in 1964. They were married for 61 years until Lynn passed away in 2019.
Geri was a dental assistant for 30 years, working first for Dr. Garth Blanche, then Dr. Tyler Shaw and finally for Dr. Garth Willie.
Square dancing was a big part of her life and she made great lifelong friends. They would travel together and wintered together in Saint George long after they had stopped dancing.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, and making crafts. She liked to go camping and always had two or three grandchildren in tow. She loved camping in Yellowstone and shared that love with her family. We will always treasure those memories. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She wants them to "remember who you are and who loves you".
Geri is survived by her children, John Higgs (Larry Joe), Sandy UT; Lynda Higgs, South Ogden UT; Lisa (Thomas)Nicholson, Layton UT; Colleen (Julie) Higgs, West Jordan UT; and Marilyn (Kevin) Beal, Layton UT; 20 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert J Wright, Sandy UT and her sister, Mary Hopson, Layton UT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Higgs; her parents, Robert S and Ralphine Wright; brother, Stephen Wright and sister, Winifred Wright.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family would like to thank the Whisper Cove's staff for their loving care of our mother. A special thanks to Bristol Hospice's Jessica Pachecko, RN; Ariel Zaugg, CNA; Jaxie Nicholas, CNA; Lisa Crandall, LCSW and Amber Harvey.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com